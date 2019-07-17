Focusing on all aspects of the “creation, distribution and consumption” of media, entertainment and technology, the 2019 Media + Entertainment Tech Expo (METexpo), the new name of SMPTE’s traditional biennial event, brings the media industry together in Sydney across three days.

Stop by the Brightcove exhibition stand & meet with the local team to learn how Brightcove’s powerful video solutions are helping broadcasters and media companies succeed with solutions for OTT video, live streaming, monetisation and encoding.