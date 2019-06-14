Overview

Join us for India Video Streaming Forum 2019. Themed as Online Video Strategies for OTT Broadcasters, and Publishers in India is an exclusive, half-day event that will feature industry speakers and subject matter experts. Brightcove will also present findings from our India OTT Research 2019, created in partnership with YouGov—covering consumer preferences regarding OTT subscriptions, payments, OTT advertising, user experience, and TV ecommerce. This event is hosted in partnership with Accedo and SpotX.