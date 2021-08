Join Jim O'Neill for the Video’s Evolutionary Moment: Retail Marketing and Enterprise Trends webinar from the Brightcove Q2 2020 Global Video Index. Jim will discuss the following:

How businesses use video to maintain business continuity – and why the trend is likely to continue post-pandemic

Where retailers see the strongest growth in viewership and why

What the data reveals about how retailers – and businesses – are using video more like broadcasters to engage viewers and build loyalty