Math Tutor DVD Launches Mobile App Using Brightcove

BOSTON, MA, December 18, 2017 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Math Tutor DVD, an award-winning eLearning platform, has selected the Brightcove platform to drive its new mobile application.

Math Tutor DVD has been using Brightcove’s web video player since 2010 and launched the companion app, Math And Science Tutor, in September 2017. The Math and Science Tutor app contains over 1,500 streaming video lessons in a variety of subjects from basic math, algebra, trigonometry, calculus, physics, chemistry, computer programming, and engineering. All lessons feature a step-by-step teaching approach incorporating problem-solving tasks presented through the player. The app is free to download and the first half of all videos in each course are available to watch for free. In order to unlock all of the videos across the app, users pay a monthly subscription fee of $19.99.

“Brightcove has been a great partner to us over the years and has always been ahead of the curve in adding innovative new product offerings. Now they’ve empowered us to have a robust mobile presence in addition to our web platform,” Jason Gibson, CEO, Math Tutor DVD, said. “Working with Brightcove Global Services, the consulting arm of Brightcove, we built a fully customized app that creates a great learning experience for our customers.”

For its website, Math Tutor DVD is leveraging a number of recent Brightcove product enhancements, including Brightcove In-Page Experiences, and also Brightcove Social, which helps Math Tutor DVD reach its 90,000-plus followers on Facebook and over 120,000 on YouTube.

“Today’s consumer expects to be able to access content anywhere, anytime. The audience that Math Tutor DVD caters to is especially demanding in its expectations of technology,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “Math Tutor DVD is a long-time customer that has taken an important step in building its new mobile app. We’re very proud of the innovations Math Tutor DVD continues to make to its platform and how it continues to develop new offerings for its customers while, at the same time, adding new monetization opportunities.”

Learn more about Math Tutor DVD’s video journey here.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact

Phil LeClare

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.