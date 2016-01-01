i24 News Launches 24/7 Live News Broadcast in Three Languages with Brightcove Video Cloud

BOSTON, November 6, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that i24 News, the recently launched international news channel with an Israeli perspective, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to support its 24-hour live news broadcast in three languages. With Video Cloud, i24 News is able to publish live video via three separate feeds in French, English and Arabic to a global audience via desktops and Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones and tablets.

"We are committed to providing our audience with breaking-news content in the highest quality possible on any device," said Grégory Raphael Ouaknine, multimedia manager at i24 News. "Brightcove sets the standard for excellence in the online video industry and the range of options the company offers for delivering live video content across multiple platforms will be instrumental in driving the success of our video initiatives in the future."

i24 News distributes a wide array of news centering on topics related to politics, international affairs, culture and sports. With the Video Cloud online video platform, i24 News is able to publish high-quality live video content to audiences on every type of screen, access real-time analytics to measure the performance of its content and monetize live content with advertising. Additionally, Video Cloud's Smart Player technology ensures that i24 News' video content is available to both HTML5 and Flash-based devices and operating systems.

"News outlets are evolving to become more Web- and app-centric in order to reach their audiences that have moved from the television to mobile devices," said Luke Gaydon, vice president of media, EMEA, at Brightcove. "We are thrilled to help innovative new networks such as i24 News as they embrace this shift and reach a global audience with powerful live video experiences."

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Lisa van der Pool

InkHouse for Brightcove

781-966-4142

lvanderpool@inkhouse.com

Europe:

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.