CONCACAF Brings Video Highlights, Recaps, and Interviews To Streaming Devices Using Brightcove

BOSTON & MIAMI, January 18, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that it has partnered with the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) to create more immersive online video experiences for fans across the region.

CONCACAF, one of the six Confederations forming the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), decided to move to an online video platform to control its entire content inventory and create enhanced monetization opportunities. The Confederation, which is transitioning to an online video platform to support its digital content efforts, selected Brightcove to improve their direct sold campaign and sponsorship efforts as well as work with ad networks to help increase monetization of its compelling content.

“Football fans demand exclusive access to engaging experiences with their favorite teams and players,” Jean Jimenez, CONCACAF Director of Digital Products and Emerging Technologies, said. “Video is an extraordinary platform to generate that engagement for our growing fan base as it provides a unique opportunity to establish a closer relationship with the game.”

“Sports organizations have done a terrific job of capitalizing on the value of video and CONCACAF is certainly distinguishing itself in this arena,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove said. “Using the Brightcove platform, CONCACAF is able to reach its fans with content that is complementary to the game, across devices and on social media platforms, to create a more comprehensive experience for its fans.”

