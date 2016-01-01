Channel 4 Teams With Brightcove To Launch Promotional Internet Video Channels

"TV Clips" channel first online property to launch under company-wide agreement

LONDON, UK, 29th November, 2007 - Brightcove, the leading Internet TV platform, today announced that it has entered into a company-wide agreement with Channel 4 allowing the broadcaster to incorporate video content across all of its online properties. The first Channel 4 site to launch video content with Brightcove is its new online promotional destination "TV Clips," featuring clips from current TV programmes, an archive of the best moments from Channel 4's 25 years of broadcasting, and a preview of new programming coming to Channel 4.

Recognised as one of the industry's most innovative broadcasters, Channel 4 will use the Brightcove Internet TV platform to distribute online video clips to help drive Internet users to watch full-length programme content via Channels 4's linear transmissions, its 4oD on demand site or by purchasing a DVD.

With Brightcove, Channel 4 can further expand online distribution of promotional content beyond its websites using viral sharing features such as video link sharing, "email to a friend," as well as embeddable video that bloggers and viewers can use to add clips to websites and popular social networking services.

The Brightcove Internet TV platform also gives Channel 4 the option to incorporate ad-supported video content within any online property as a means to enable advertisers to reach new audiences and for Channel 4 to generate additional revenue.

"Online video is a great way to extend the televisual experience beyond conventional TV and to showcase the Channel 4 service in a totally new way to more people," said Ian McLean, General Manager of Channel 4 New Media. "Brightcove's online video delivery platform offers users a web-based window into the depth and variety of our full programme offering. Not only is this a positive way to maximise our visibility with a new audience, it also brings us new revenue opportunities through targeted broadband video advertising."

Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire, said: "Channel 4 is an industry leader with an incredible depth of innovative and award-winning programming. We are thrilled that Brightcove has been chosen to help expand the reach of Channel 4 content on the Web, driving viewership and fuelling the growth of online communities around some of its most popular shows."

Channel 4 has ongoing plans to launch further broadband video channels with the Brightcove Internet TV platform later this year.

