Brightcove Unveils Video Paywall Solution Framework

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today unveiled its Video Paywall Solution Framework at the 2012 NAB Show. The solution framework accelerates the introduction of paid video content services for media publishers by combining the scale, reliability and multi-screen reach of the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform with best-in-class subscription management, payment processing, digital rights management (DRM) and content protection technologies, including Adobe Flash Access, Google Widevine, PayWizard, and TinyPass.

“Media publishers are under pressure to offer paid access to their premium video content, but many are struggling to identify and knit together all the technologies that are required to deliver a great multi-screen consumer experience,” said Eric Elia, vice president of TV solutions at Brightcove. “Our new solution framework pulls together all the building blocks from multiple vendors into a state-of-the-art system that sells, delivers and protects content across PCs, smart phones, tablets, and connected TVs.”

The Brightcove Video Paywall Solution Framework empowers customers to provide a fully-branded consumer experience for delivering subscription or pay-per-view access to paid video content and viewing the purchased content across PCs, smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, and over-the-top (OTT) devices.

The framework is comprised of six core components:

Registration and authentication that controls subscriber log-in and access.

that controls subscriber log-in and access. Payment processing to help process subscription and pay-per-view fees.

to help process subscription and pay-per-view fees. User management capabilities to store subscriber information and permissions.

capabilities to store subscriber information and permissions. Cross-Platform DRM for adherence to rights and licensing agreements across multiple device platforms.

for adherence to rights and licensing agreements across multiple device platforms. Encryption to help protect content as it is delivered from source to screen.

to help protect content as it is delivered from source to screen. Navigation and discovery features that help viewers easily find the content they want.

The solution framework is embodied in reference applications, integration software, documentation, and cloud services from multiple vendors that have been integrated and tested together in the context of paid video content scenarios. Together, these components provide an advanced starting point that accelerates time to market and reduces implementation risk and the complexity of paid video content projects. With this solution framework in hand, digital media publishers are equipped to proceed with confidence on their paid video content initiatives.

“2012 is set to hammer the final nail in the coffin of the old idea that consumers won’t accept premium content distribution over the open Internet,” said Dan Cryan, research director for Digital Media at IHS. “Key to this transition is the emergence of services that deliver content direct to the living room TV with the sort of user interfaces that finally unlock the long promised potential of on-demand content. The result is that Americans are expected to consume 1 billion more movies online in 2012 than they will on physical media.”

The Video Paywall Solution Framework combines the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform with essential enabling technologies from several Brightcove Alliance Partners for content protection, access control, and payments. These pre-integrated Alliance Partner technologies include:

Adobe® Flash Access DRM technology, which is fully integrated into Brightcove Video Cloud to enable automated cloud-based packaging and encryption and secure playback on devices with Adobe Flash Player 10.1, which, according to Adobe, includes over 90% of PCs in mature markets.

DRM technology, which is fully integrated into Brightcove Video Cloud to enable automated cloud-based packaging and encryption and secure playback on devices with Adobe Flash Player 10.1, which, according to Adobe, includes over 90% of PCs in mature markets. Google Widevine DRM technology provides cross-platform content protection across more than 440 million devices spanning many leading smart phone, tablet, smart TV, gaming, and over the top platforms. Brightcove has become a Certified Widevine Implementation Partner and plans to offer integrated cloud-based Widevine packaging within Brightcove Video Cloud (see separate release).

DRM technology provides cross-platform content protection across more than 440 million devices spanning many leading smart phone, tablet, smart TV, gaming, and over the top platforms. Brightcove has become a Certified Widevine Implementation Partner and plans to offer integrated cloud-based Widevine packaging within Brightcove Video Cloud (see separate release). Apple® HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) Encryption is seamlessly incorporated into Brightcove Video Cloud, allowing encryption of streaming video content delivered on Apple iOS devices and many other consumer electronics platforms.

is seamlessly incorporated into Brightcove Video Cloud, allowing encryption of streaming video content delivered on Apple iOS devices and many other consumer electronics platforms. PayWizard provides payment and subscription management cloud services for payment gateways, e-wallets, vouchers, and subscription purchases that work across Web browsers and apps on PCs, mobile devices and smart TV platforms.

provides payment and subscription management cloud services for payment gateways, e-wallets, vouchers, and subscription purchases that work across Web browsers and apps on PCs, mobile devices and smart TV platforms. TinyPass is a flexible, enterprise-grade, cloud-based solution that provides publishers a variety of models to charge for content, as well as analytics and consulting services to ensure they reach their maximum revenue potential.

“PayWizard is thrilled to partner with Brightcove to enable flexible online payment solutions that work across multiple devices,” said Stephen Petheram, Marketing Director at PayWizard. “As part of Brightcove’s Video Paywall Solution Framework, PayWizard can help publishers drive revenue as well as offer a wider range of innovative payment options to consumers.”

"TinyPass is excited to offer a suite of publisher services as part of Brightcove’s Video Paywall Solution Framework,” said David Restrepo, vice president of Business Development at TinyPass. “With TinyPass, publishers can easily set up a paywall, subscription, or micropayment system to monetize Web and mobile content. Our users are able to experience the simplicity of purchasing with TinyPass, and our e-wallet accepts payment through pre-existing accounts like Amazon and PayPal, as well as credit cards.”

Pricing and Availability

Brightcove is demonstrating the Video Paywall Solution Framework this week at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth SL10505. The framework is not a new commercial product offering, but rather a set of reference applications, example code, and documentation for integrating Brightcove Video Cloud and third party products to deliver a secure subscription management and video paywall solution. To learn more about the framework, please contact Brightcove Sales at http://go.brightcove.com/forms/contact-sales/.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-176444), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2012. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.