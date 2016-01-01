Brightcove Transforms Economics of Internet Video with Support for Google AdSense for Video Beta

Consumer-friendly Ad Format Gives Web's Top Content Providers Ability to Deliver Video Ads at Scale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., February 21, 2008 - Brightcove, the leading Internet TV platform, today announced support for the AdSense(tm) for video beta program, Google's contextual advertising technology for online video. Brightcove's support of the AdSense for video beta program unlocks a powerful economic proposition for the Web's top media publishers. Brightcove customers, which include some of the world's largest and most innovative media, entertainment and consumer brands, will now have an additional and complementary advertising opportunity available to monetize video streams across their web properties.

Serving ads based on both the content of an Internet video and the context of a web page, AdSense for video beta gives media publishers the additional ability (beyond direct ad sales) to target tailored in-stream overlay ads from Google's large base of advertisers. Publishers and content providers can control which videos get which ads and when the ads play in each video. Appealing to both consumers of online video and the advertisers trying to reach them, AdSense for video's InVideo and text overlay ad format is non-disruptive and does not separate viewers from their desired content.

"Video and rich media continue to account for an increasingly large segment of online content - Brightcove customers alone reach 130 million unique users a month across thousands websites," said Chris Johnston, director of ad product management, Brightcove. "Brightcove's support of Google's AdSense for video beta is particularly important because it combines a vast ad network with the market-leading Internet video publishing platform - ultimately creating a new and powerful, consumer-friendly monetization opportunity for news and entertainment programmers worldwide."

"Monetization of online video continues to be critically important to all video producers," said Will Richmond, president of Broadband Directions LLC. "The market for ad-supported video is evolving, with lots of different approaches. Building from existing, successful approaches and technologies is a smart strategy especially when it comes to capturing revenue from periodic traffic spikes and remnant inventory."

Google's AdSense for video beta is currently available through Brightcove in a limited beta release with select customers. The company said they plan to make the feature generally availability to publishers in 2008.

