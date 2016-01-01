Brightcove Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Zencoder

Extends cloud platform offerings with new scalable services for developers that remove the cost and complexity of video encoding and delivery

BOSTON, Mass. (July 26, 2012) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for publishing and distributing professional digital media, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Zencoder, a leading cloud-based video encoding service used by more than 1,000 organizations worldwide. Zencoder also provides Video.js, an open source HTML5 video player used on more than 24,000 websites*.

"We believe the Zencoder acquisition will advance Brightcove’s position as a leading cloud platform provider that not only provides rich, end-to-end solutions for digital content publishing and distribution, but also offers scalable standalone building blocks for developers to build custom systems," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "We are happy to have the Zencoder team join the Brightcove family and help drive innovation and expand our platform-as-a-service offerings that empower users to deliver world-class content experiences to consumers on every device."

Zencoder has an exceptional track record of technical innovation, operational performance and customer service, and currently serves more than 1,000 paying customers of all sizes including PBS, Scripps Networks Interactive, IGN, SmugMug, Yammer, TwitVid, College Humor, Funny or Die, and many others.

The Zencoder cloud encoding service, rated 2X - 10X faster than other top commercial cloud transcoding services**, is currently disrupting the traditional on-premise hardware and software encoding market. Demand for encoding is growing as organizations race to convert their growing media libraries into all the formats required by an increasingly diverse set of consumer device platforms. Customers across many industries prefer cloud encoding because it eliminates large up front investments, enabling utility-style pricing that can cost-effectively scale to efficiently handle fluctuating workloads.

Additionally, the Zencoder Video.js HTML5 video player is disrupting the market for open source video player technology. Conceived as a free video player for the HTML5 era, Video.js has seen tremendous adoption and market share in just two years relative to legacy alternatives that were first built on the Adobe Flash platform. The free Video.js player is used by tens of thousands of organizations, including Montblanc, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Illy, Applebee’s, Mattel, Kellogg’s, Les Echos, US Navy, Aetna, Transamerica, Washington State University, and many others.

"The Zencoder team is excited to join Brightcove," said Jon Dahl, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zencoder. "Our founding mission was to build the best suite of media processing services in the cloud, with a focus on powerful, API-based tools for developers. Brightcove shares this vision, and by joining forces, we believe that we will be well positioned to accelerate Zencoder’s growth."

Brightcove plans to continue to develop, operate, support, and promote the Zencoder encoding and Video.js services in their current form as distinct product offerings. Brightcove also plans to accelerate delivery of the Zencoder product roadmap and integrate Zencoder products and technologies with other Brightcove products. The Zencoder offices in San Francisco will become the Brightcove Bay Area Development Center, joining similar centers located in Boston and Seattle.

