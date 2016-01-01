Brightcove to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Mass. (February 24, 2014) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that David Mendels, chief executive officer, and Chris Menard, chief financial officer, will present at the following investor conferences in March:

Raymond James 35th Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando on Monday, March 3, 2014 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference being held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Thursday, March 6, 2014 at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

David Mendels will also be speaking on the Vertical Cloud panel at the Pacific Crest Emerging Technology Summit being held at the Westin Market Street Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 5, 2014 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Each presentation will be webcast live and available under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Investor Contact:

ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Brightcove Inc.

Kristin Leighton, 617-245-5094

kleighton@brightcove.com