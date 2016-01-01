Brightcove to Present at Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, Mass. (January 29, 2013) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud content services, today announced that it will be participating at three investor conferences during the month of February.

David Mendels, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Menard, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at:

The Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 5th at 10:55 a.m. PT.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 27th at 1:55 p.m. PT.

Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will give a key note presentation at:

The Pacific Crest Emerging Tech Summit at the Westin Market Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 12th at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Each presentation will be webcast live and available under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,100 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Brightcove

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251

Media Contact:

Kristin Leighton

Brightcove, Inc

kleighton@brightcove.com

617-245-5094