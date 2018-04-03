Brightcove Powers Seven West Media’s New ‘Total Video’ OTT Product 7plus

SYDNEY, 3 April 2018 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced it is powering Seven West Media’s (SWM) new OTT streaming service, 7plus.

Fully launched out of beta in January, the new product and platform plays host to a content library spanning SWM’s broadcast programming, as well as an extensive range of additional VOD content, including international dramas and Seven originals.

The Brightcove video platform underpins the live and on-demand video experience on 7plus, ensuring a high quality viewing experience for Australians across devices including web, mobile, and the big Connected TV screen. SWM is also leveraging Brightcove’s Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) technology to boost audience reach and engagement. With SSAI, SWM can seamlessly integrate content and ads into the video stream to a wide range of devices while ensuring premium content is kept secure, delivering a premium viewing experience with less buffering or disruptions.

Seven West Media’s Chief Digital Officer Clive Dickens said: “Brightcove has been critical in the development of the 7plus platform, providing not just the technical components to help run the product, but deep video expertise throughout the entire implementation process. And now as we scale to three million Monthly Active Audience by May 2018 Brightcove will continue to be a key pillar in the delivery of Seven’s video live and on-demand content.”

Brightcove has been a long-term partner of Seven West Media powering video delivery for The West Australian, and Yahoo7’s PLUS7 platform, as well as working on major sporting events including 7Tennis (Australian Open) and the Melbourne Cup.

Mark Stanton, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at Brightcove, commented, “We’re proud to be part of Seven West Media’s innovative new video 7plus platform. Our Brightcove Global Services (BGS) team worked closely with Seven to assist with a range of areas from the design, to the architecture and development of the 7plus platform and ensured a rapid delivery to market — taking just a few months to execute from concept to launching. We launched the local arm of our Global Services team last year and it has already had a massive impact on customer projects. Seven is at the beginning of a new video era and we look forward to working closely together to roll out its vision of becoming a leading total video company."

You can access 7plus here, and download it now from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia’s leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia’s leading media businesses – Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, The West Australian, The Sunday Times, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.