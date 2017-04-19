Brightcove Grows Presence and Investment in Latin America

BOSTON, April 19, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, is expanding its global market leadership into Latin America with key customer wins and plans to open an office in Mexico City. Brightcove’s growing success in the region is establishing the company as the go-to partner for a wide range of broadcasters and publishers.

Media organizations around the world are facing three key challenges, outlined in Brightcove’s Manifesto for Transforming the Experience and Economics of Online Video in 2017: improving viewing experiences, increasing video-based revenue opportunities, and reducing the costs of operating a video business across platforms. Brightcove is rolling out a steady drum beat of functionality and services to help tackle these challenges. On top of that, Brightcove has added local team members in Latin America to accelerate its growth in the region.

“In recent months, Brightcove has been expanding its presence in Latin America by investing time and resources in the region and bringing on new customers,” said Raul Garcia, general manager, Latin America, Brightcove. “We are excited to share our experiences from working with media organizations worldwide and our industry expertise and best practices with local media organizations in order to provide them with the tools to grow their content businesses quickly and cost effectively.”

Key customer wins in Latin America include:

Grupo Televisa , the largest Mexican mass multimedia company in the Spanish-speaking world.

the largest Mexican mass multimedia company in the Spanish-speaking world. Expansión , a leading Mexican multimedia group with a portfolio of 16 magazines and 11 internet sites.

, a leading Mexican multimedia group with a portfolio of 16 magazines and 11 internet sites. Grupo Nación Paraguay, a preeminent news organization part of Grupo La Nacion Comunicaciones in Paraguay.

“Brightcove is a global brand with proven success around the world,” said Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager of media, Brightcove. “We believe that the increasing consumption of media in Latin America due to the deregulation of the industry, together with rising household incomes, has the region poised for explosive growth over the next few years. Brightcove is committed to investing in the region and being a resource for media organizations for years to come to help refine their approach to video.”

