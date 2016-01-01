Brightcove Expands Collaboration with De Agostini Editore

Enables high quality, advertising-supported video programming on DeAbyDay, the Web TV site of De Agostini Editore

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, continues to contribute significantly to the growth of online video initiatives of De Agostini Editore, a major Italian publishing group. One year after launching DeAbyDay.tv, the Web TV site of De Agostini Editore, on the Brightcove platform, DeAbyDay has largely increased the flow of on line users and has grown to include eight popular topic channels.

“Our goal is to establish De Agostini Editore as the top-of-mind publisher for valuable, high quality online video content,” said Pierfrancesco Gherardi, Managing Director of Digital De Agostini, the Digital Media Division of De Agostini Editore. “The Brightcove platform provides unmatched flexibility, video performance and quality, as well as integrations with leading advertising networks and servers that have enabled us to introduce new opportunities for our growing library of video content.”

The Brightcove platform enables De Agostini Editore to easily publish and distribute high quality, advertising-supported “how to” video content on DeAbyDay.tv and across other Digital De Agostini properties. Through Brightcove’s advanced social sharing capabilities and ease of integration with leading advertising networks, De Agostini Editore is also able to rapidly expand its online audience.

“De Agostini Editore offers visitors a unique online experience through the host of original online video content they are providing at DeAbyDay.tv,” said Vanessa Wade, Brightcove senior vice president of sales in EMEA. “We are proud to support De Agostini Editore's expanded online video efforts both in Italy and throughout Europe as the organization continues to rapidly grow its online audience.”

