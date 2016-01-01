Brightcove Earns Accolade from Frost & Sullivan for Garnering a Quarter of the Revenue Shares from the Online Video Platform Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 -- Based on its recent analysis of the global online video platforms (OVP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Brightcove with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award for capturing 24 percent of the total market revenue. The Company's robust platform offering, ability to innovate based on customer needs, brand equity, and geographic scale have continued to position Brightcove position itself as the market leader, in spite of heightened competitive pressures.

"Brightcove continued to maintain market leadership in the fragmented OVP market, focusing product, marketing and R&D into their core platform while also leveraging their early mover advantage to drive business in parts of Asia Pacificand the Middle East," said Anisha Vinny, Senior Industry Analyst. "Ingestion, transcoding, metadata management, playback, analytics and monetization are all part of Brightcove's core feature set. The company offers these capabilities both as part of the Video Cloud platform and as stand-alone solutions. The company also places a key focus on building a vibrant third-party ecosystem, helping Brightcove to easily integrate partner solutions with customers legacy systems. Additionally, Brightcove continued to push the envelope with its launch of Context Aware Encoding and interactive video capabilities."

Brightcove has cultivated a rich third-party partner ecosystem, with close to 175 partners that endow it with the flexibility to integrate into a host of software and solutions used by enterprises and media companies. For instance, its cloud-centric Dynamic Ingest employs a combination of Zencoder, Amazon S3, and other technologies to transcode and store video assets. The company also enables customers to provide personalized content recommendations and an improved viewing experience by partnering with companies such as Outbrain, Taboola, Recosense, and IRIS.TV.

The Brightcove brand is reputed and recognized around the world among media companies, publishers, marketers, and other content owners. It has gradually expanded its geographic footprint and has employees in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, serving 4,168 customers across 70 countries to deliver more than 3.7 billion video streams per month. Brightcove's clientele includes illustrious brands such as Forbes Media, General Motors, Sony Pictures India, Condé Nast, and HUGO BOSS.

"Brightcove constantly builds on its flagship Video Cloud product, launching new features and functionality that enhance the customer experience," noted Vinny. "As 360 and interactive video are becoming increasingly important to media companies and publishers, Brightcove has been adding support for uploading and publishing panoramic 360-degree videos in the Video Cloud, extending it to native player software development kits (SDKs) for iOS and Android."

Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present Brightcove with its prestigious Company of the Year Award for remaining revenue share leader of the fragmented, global OVP market.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Global Company of the Year," said Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove. "Brightcove remains committed to working with our customers to deliver innovative new products to help drive businesses forward, and reinforcing Brightcove as the global market leader. We are proud of the work we do by partnering with our customers to help them deliver immersive video experiences to their viewers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company's founding in 2004, Brightcove's award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.