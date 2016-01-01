Brightcove Doubles Size of Global Customer Base in First Half of 2010

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 19, 2010 – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that the company has doubled the size of its global customer base in the first half of 2010 to more than 1,800 media publishers in 48 countries. Over the past two quarters, Brightcove has fueled its growth with dozens of online video innovations that extend distribution, improve quality, remove complexity, and generate value for customers. In response to worldwide demand, Brightcove has opened new country headquarters in Spain and France, while deepening investments and leadership across North America, Europe and Asia.

“Brightcove delivers more innovation, faster, and at a scale unparalleled in the online video platform space,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “And we’re just getting started. In the second half of the year, Brightcove will ramp nearly every part of its business, doubling down on new product enhancements while expanding infrastructure and support resources around the world. We’re laser focused on our customers’ success and our growth reflects that commitment.”

In the first half of 2010, Brightcove added customers from nearly every sector of industry and society, including American Standard, Audi France, D-Link Systems, Inc., Electronic Arts, EMI Group, Federated Media Publishing, Financial Times, Macy’s Inc., Nikkei, Turner Broadcasting, University of South Carolina, Virgin Media and Werner Publishing Corporation.

Product Innovations

International Expansion

In response to fast-growing European demand for the Brightcove online video platform, the company opened two new country headquarters in Spain and France this year, representing the latest in a fast-growing list of Brightcove offices in Europe, which already includes the UK and Germany.

Brightcove also continues to see rapid growth in Japan, where it recently introduced the first fully-localized online video platform for Japanese-speaking customers. Today, Brightcove announced a series of major new customer wins in Japan with leading brand marketers, e-commerce organizations and media organizations, further diversifying the company’s customer base of more than 100 publishers and extending the reach of the platform throughout the country.

Leadership Team

In the first half of 2010, Brightcove added a wealth of talent and experience to its world-class management team and Board of Directors.

David Mendels was appointed Brightcove president and chief operating officer, responsible for driving the company’s global expansion strategy and operations. Mendels comes to Brightcove from Adobe where he was executive vice president and general manager of Adobe’s enterprise software division and lead product lines including Flash, Flex, Acrobat and LiveCycle.

Paul Goetz was appointed Brightcove senior vice president of sales for North America, responsible for scaling the company’s sales organization and driving customer acquisition activities. Goetz comes to Brightcove from SAVVIS Corporation. Previously, he spent 19 years at EMC Corporation, where he served as vice president of global consulting and managed services and was responsible for worldwide advanced services sales.

Brightcove today also announced that industry veteran, Dennis Rose, has joined the company as vice president for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to lead the company’s investment and expansion across key APAC markets in the year ahead. Rose comes to Brightcove from Citrix Systems, where he delivered significant growth and expansion as the company’s vice president of Asia and later as vice president and general manager for the entire APAC region.

Brightcove has also announced that Elizabeth (Betsey) Nelson has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Nelson brings more than 20 years experience in the technology and digital media market, previously serving as executive vice president, chief financial officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Macromedia. As chief financial officer, Nelson helped Macromedia grow to more than $500 million in annual revenues and increased its market value tenfold during that period. Prior to Macromedia, Nelson spent eight years at Hewlett-Packard. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for several public and private companies, including Ancestry.com, CNET Networks, MarketLive, SuccessFactors and Autodesk.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 48 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

Japan

Rie Kubota

LBS Co., Ltd. for Brightcove

+81 3 3769 1351

rkubota@lbs.co.jp