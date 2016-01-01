Brightcove CEO Jeremy Allaire Inducted into MITX Innovation Hall of Fame

Allaire Honored for Contributions to Web Technology and Ongoing Commitment to Entrepreneurship in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire, is the 2010 inductee into the Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange (MITX) Innovation Hall of Fame. Allaire, honored for his substantial contributions to Web technology and ongoing commitment to entrepreneurship in Massachusetts, joins a host of prestigious past honorees, including Sir Tim Berners Lee, Bob Metcalfe, Nicholas Negroponte, Ray Ozzie, Helen Greiner, Dr. Amar Bose, Ray Stata, Professor Ronald Rivest, George Conrades and Patti Maes.

“We are very excited to have Jeremy join this esteemed circle in the Innovation Hall of Fame,” said MITX president, Kiki Mills. “His foresight and contributions have been crucial to the advancement of Web technology. He is well-deserving and we are thrilled to honor his achievements.”

Established in 1996, MITX is the largest non-profit trade association in the country for the Internet business and marketing industry. The organization recognizes innovative technologies developed in New England, as well as the individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to advance technology and innovation in the region through its annual awards programs. The Innovation Hall of Fame honors individuals who have introduced technological ideas, products or practices intended to better the world.

“I am honored and excited to receive this recognition from an organization that fosters awareness for software, Internet and the digital media space in Boston,” said Allaire. “It’s critical that forums like MITX exist to celebrate the accomplishments of the industry and to drive innovation in the region. I am thrilled to be a part of the truly amazing Innovation Hall of Fame group.”

Allaire will be honored at the MITX’s annual Technology Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 2, 2010 at 6:00 pm at the Boston Copley Marriott. More than 300 leaders from Boston’s technology, business and investment community will be in attendance.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com