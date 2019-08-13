Brightcove Appoints New Senior Vice President, Americas Sales

BOSTON – August 13, 2019 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Brian Froehling as Senior Vice President, Americas Sales. Froehling will lead all sales operations in North, Central, and South America, reporting to the Chief Revenue Officer.

Froehling joins Brightcove from CA Technologies where he was Vice President of Sales, overseeing operations ranging from DevOps and Agile to Security solutions. Prior to that, he spent four years at one of the top SaaS companies, Pivotal Software, leading its East Coast Sales team. Froehling was responsible for cultivating and growing Pivotal’s sales team from the inception of its key product line to a successful IPO in 2018.

Previously, Froehling held various leadership positions at Symantec Technologies where he played an instrumental role in improving hiring processes, compensation plans, sales strategies, and operational frameworks. Froehling has a BS in Finance from The University of Florida and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

“Brian is an experienced sales leader with a record of driving growth, cultivating teams, and achieving goals. I am confident he will quickly make an impact on the organization as we focus on achieving breakout growth,” said Rick Hanson, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightcove. “With Brian’s veteran leadership at the helm of our Americas field sales, inside sales, sales operations, and sales engineering teams, we will have greater alignment and more active collaboration as we expand further into Central and South America, while continuing to serve our customers in North America.”

“There is no company better positioned than Brightcove to help customers realize the benefits and ROI of video,” said Brian Froehling, Senior Vice President, Americas Sales. “The opportunity to lead the Americas sales organization is an exciting one, as we work toward growing and expanding our global reach while ensuring our long standing customers continue to have the best experience possible. By aligning the Americas sales organization, we are better structured to deliver seamless video experiences to our customers. I look forward to working with the entire Brightcove customer community to help them breakthrough to audiences in today’s competitive video landscape.”

