Brightcove Announces Speaker Lineup for PLAY 2013 Global Customer Conference

30+ breakout sessions across three tracks focused on online video best practices and hands-on training

_

BOSTON, March 28, 2013 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the first wave of industry influencers and digital media innovators who will participate in Brightcove PLAY 2013, the company’s third annual global customer conference, which is set for May 13 - 15 at the InterContinental Boston hotel. The agenda for the action-packed three day event features speakers from Brightcove customers and partners, including representatives from Cisco Systems, Condé Nast Entertainment, Content Marketing Institute, Gannett Digital, IBM, Joyce Meyer Ministries, MRM Worldwide, Oracle, Rogers Digital Media, Showtime, Tribune Company, and more.

"We have assembled a powerful lineup of customers, partners, and industry thought leaders to share their best practices and expertise with PLAY attendees," said David Mendels, president, chief operating officer and chief executive officer-designate at Brightcove. "The most rewarding aspect of the event is the knowledge sharing that takes place across digital media and digital marketing experts across a variety of organizations and use cases. This is crucial in driving our industry forward and in helping to shape the future of innovation at Brightcove."

The company also announced an exciting lineup of breakout sessions across three tracks -- Strategy, User and Training -- designed to fit the needs of attendees of all levels and backgrounds. Strategy sessions will dig into the themes and challenges facing digital media and digital marketing executives today, while User sessions will share best practices for day-to-day users of Brightcove solutions. The Training track provides a “how to” deep dive on topics ranging from live streaming and using Brightcove’s APIs, to mobile apps, encoding in the cloud and Facebook video.

PLAY 2013 sessions include:

Video Publishing Strategies to Grow Your Audience

Advanced Monetization: Advertising, Paywalls & Subscription Services

Connected TV Apps, OTT Devices & Smart TV Platforms: Making the Right Bets for the Future

Turning Viewers into Customers: How Video is Changing the Game for Marketers

Harnessing the Power of YouTube

Where's TV Everywhere? State of the Industry, Success Stories and Challenges Ahead

Online Video Accessibility: Compliance, Captioning & Best Practices

The Art & Science of Video Encoding

Handling Large Video Files in the Cloud

Video Players in Context: Making Responsive Design Video-rich

Video Advertising for Flash & HTML5

Optimizing Video for Search Engine Discovery

Next Generation Live Streaming with Video Cloud

Building a Native iOS Video Cloud Player with the iOS SDK

Creating Custom Analytics Solutions with the Analytics API

The full lineup of breakout sessions is available at play.brightcove.com.



Confirmed speakers for PLAY 2013 include:

Rob Adams, Executive Producer, Multiplatform Video, Rogers Digital Media

Eren Bali, CEO and Co-founder, Udemy

Chris Gorell Barnes, CEO, Adjust Your Set

Linda Crowe, Director, Digital Media Marketing, Oracle

Sean Dunn, Director of Digital Asset Production, Showtime

Joseph Giraldi, Vice President, Digital Media, Smithsonian Networks

Jason Jedlinski, VP of Product Management, Tribune Company

CJ Johnson, Co-Founder, 3Play Media

Susan Kaup, Sr. Producer, Content and Community, MIT Technology Review

Rahul Kumar, Manager, Globalization Shared Service, Cisco Systems

Patrick Kusior, Social, Webcast and Video for Analog Devices

Jeff Moriarty, Vice President, Digital Products, Boston Globe

Justin Mysza, VP, Director of Technology, Interactive Development, MRM Worldwide

Graeme Noseworthy, Strategic Messaging Director, IBM

David Orban, CEO, Dotsub

Bruno Pereira, Director, TV App Agency

Joe Pulizzi, Executive Director, Content Marketing Institute

Will Richmond, Editor/Publisher, VideoNuze

Mark Robertson, Founder, ReelSEO.com

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola

Matthew Starker, Director, Business Development, Condé Nast Entertainment

Nathan Veer, Web Producer, Joyce Meyer Ministries

Kate Walters, Senior Director, Video & Photo Products, Gannett Digital

Registration

Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2013 is now open at play.brightcove.com. Attendees who register by April 1st can also take advantage of a special early bird registration rate and save $500.

Community

For regular updates on speakers and session topics, and to connect to the Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world's professional digital media. The company's products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,350 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

Lisa Langsdorf

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

212-905-6218

llangsdorf@sutherlandgold.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.