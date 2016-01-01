Brightcove Announces PLAY 2015 Customer Conference

PLAY 2015 is set for May 4th in Boston and will bring together hundreds of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders

BOSTON, February 18, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that the fifth annual Brightcove PLAY global customer conference is set for May 4, 2015 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Brightcove PLAY 2015 is a gathering of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders who are driving growth and innovation in the online video industry.

"I am excited to return to Boston for the fifth edition of our PLAY customer conference," said David Mendels, Brightcove’s chief executive officer. "PLAY is a unique, exciting event that attracts a diverse group of media and marketing experts, cutting-edge developers and a broad ecosystem of technology partners, and this year will be no different."

Since 2011, Brightcove PLAY has attracted nearly 2,000 media companies, marketers and developers from around the world for in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all star keynotes and networking. In 2014, Brightcove took the PLAY conference on a world tour across the U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan, bringing together hundreds of global leaders to learn and share best practices, product innovations and success stories across the marketing and media industries.

The 2015 event will feature an action-packed keynote complete with demonstrations of new products and innovations, as well as three breakout tracks, one geared toward marketers, one for media companies and sessions for developers.

Registration

Brightcove PLAY 2015 will be a free, invitation-only event. Invitations will go out in the coming weeks. If you would like to inquire about attending, please email play@brightcove.com.

Community

For regular updates on PLAY 2015, speakers and sessions, and to connect to the broader PLAY community, visit play.brightcove.com, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

