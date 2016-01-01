Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2014

BOSTON, MA. (February 5, 2015) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2014.

"We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results that exceeded our expectations from both a revenue and profitability perspective," said David Mendels, Chief Executive Officer of Brightcove. "Our performance reflects the significant progress we've made in our go-to-market approach of focusing on the media and digital marketing segments to enable those customers to leverage their digital assets to drive increased revenue growth using our technology. We are building traction across all areas of the business, and we are confident in our strategy and believe we can drive improved growth in our business as we move through 2015."

Mendels added, "From a revenue growth and profitability perspective, we anticipate accelerating revenue growth throughout the year, while generating positive non-GAAP operating income during the fourth quarter. We believe the combination of improving revenue growth and sustainable profitability will drive significant value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2014 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2014 was $31.4 million, an increase of 5% compared to $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2013. Subscription and support revenue was $30.6 million, an increase of 12% compared to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2013.

Gross Profit for the fourth quarter of 2014 was $20.2 million, compared to $19.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2013, representing a gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2014 of 64%. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2014 was $20.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 66%. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

was $2.0 million, after the company invested $1.1 million in capital expenditures and capitalization of internal-use software costs during the fourth quarter of 2014, compared to free cash flow of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2013. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $22.9 million at December 31, 2014, compared to $21.7 million at September 30, 2014.

Full Year 2014 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $125.0 million for 2014, an increase of 14% compared to $109.9 million for 2013. Subscription and support revenue was $120.3 million, an increase of 17% compared to $103.1 million for 2013.

, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expenses, was $4.2 million for 2014, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $73,000 for 2013, or $0.00 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations was $1.5 million for 2014, compared to cash flow from operations of $7.3 million for 2013.

was $1.5 million for 2014, compared to cash flow from operations of $7.3 million for 2013. Free cash flow was ($3.1) million, after the company invested $4.6 million in capital expenditures and capitalization of internal-use software costs during 2014, compared to free cash flow of $3.4 million in 2013.

Other Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Ended the quarter with 5,770 customers, of which 1,863 were premium.

New customers and customers who expanded their relationship with us in our media business unit during the quarter included: Accuweather, Crunchyroll, Caracol Television SA, Entertainment Tonight, Fairfax Media Management, Hearst Communications and Nova Entertainment, among others.

New customers and customers who expanded their relationship with us in our digital marketing business unit during the quarter included: Accenture, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Bunnings Group, Ford Motor Company, FujiFilm, Kickstarter, Kohler, Novartis, Vodafone, and Tableau Software, among others.

Average revenue per premium customer was $60,000 in the fourth quarter of 2014. This is up 7% from $56,000 in the comparable period in 2013.

Recurring dollar retention rate was 101% in the fourth quarter, as compared to our historical four quarter moving average in the low to mid 90% range.

Business Outlook:

Based on information as of today, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

First Quarter 2015: The Company expects revenue to be $31.8 million to $32.3 million, and non-GAAP loss from operations to be $800,000 to $1.3 million, which excludes stock based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expenses totaling approximately $2.3 million. Assuming approximately 32.5 million shares outstanding, Brightcove expects its non-GAAP net loss per diluted share to be $0.04 to $0.05.

Full Year 2015: The Company expects revenue to be $131.5 million to $134.5 million, and non-GAAP loss from operations to be $1.0 million to $3.0 million, which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expenses totaling approximately $9.9 million to $10.3 million. Assuming approximately 32.8 million shares outstanding, Brightcove expects its non-GAAP net loss per diluted share to be $0.07 to $0.14.

Conference Call Information

Brightcove will host a conference call today, February 5, 2015, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 13598737. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2015 and full year 2015, our ability to accelerate revenue growth during full year 2015, our ability to generate positive Non-GAAP operating income during the fourth quarter, our position to execute on our go-to-market strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to retain existing customers; difficulties integrating the technologies, products, operations, existing contracts and personnel of Unicorn Media and realizing the anticipated benefits of the combined business; difficulties executing on our go-to-market strategy and realizing the anticipated benefits of this strategy; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products, including recently launched products; our ability to expand the sales of our products to customers located outside the U.S., keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our history of losses, our limited operating history; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Brightcove has provided in this release the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Brightcove uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Brightcove's ongoing operational performance. Brightcove believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Brightcove’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related costs. Merger-related costs include fees incurred in connection with closing an acquisition in addition to fees associated with the retention of key employees. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. The Company’s earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s web site at http://www.brightcove.com.

![](https://img.brightcove.com/legacy-uploads/earnings 1(8).png)

![](https://img.brightcove.com/legacy-uploads/earnings 2(8).png)

![](https://img.brightcove.com/legacy-uploads/earnings 3(8).png)

![](https://img.brightcove.com/legacy-uploads/earnings 4(8).png)