Brightcove and LG Electronics Partner to Expand Online Video Distribution to the Living Room

Partnership gives more than 2,700 Brightcove customers around the world an unprecedented opportunity to deliver high quality programming to millions of LG Internet-connected televisions

SEOUL and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., February 23, 2011—Brightcove and LG Electronics (LG) today announced a partnership to expand online video distribution to LG NetCast™-based Smart TVs. The partnership enables more than 2,700 Brightcove customers around the world to extend the reach of their online video initiatives to the living room and provides consumers with new levels of choice and control through access to a range of highly popular video content.

“The partnership between LG and Brightcove opens up a new, global distribution channel to the living room for professional media,” said Eric Elia, Brightcove’s vice president of TV solutions. “Brightcove customers of all sizes can take advantage of this growing opportunity and expand the reach of some of the world’s most highly sought after online video content to millions of LG devices.”

“This partnership brings together two market-leading innovators and is the next natural step in providing consumers with instant access to the online content they crave,” said Young-jae Seo, vice president of LG Electronics LCD TV Smart TV Team. “We expect to expand our online video distribution capabilities and offer more compelling options to consumers worldwide with Brightcove’s unmatched scale and impressive global customer base. The partnership will definitely make LG Smart TVs the go-to devices for video programming.”

The LG Smart TV platform provides media companies and brand marketers with an unprecedented opportunity to deliver programming to the living room with control over user experience, programming and important business operations, such as advertising and analytics. Through this partnership, Brightcove and LG will make it easy for Brightcove customers to publish and distribute their video content to the LG Smart TV platform while also giving non-traditional television programmers an easy route to the living room television.

Later this year, Brightcove will introduce a series of tools and support resources to help organizations take advantage of the LG Smart TV platform, including a functionally complete reference application to give customers an advanced starting point for creating immersive LG Smart TV video viewing experiences.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 80,000 people working in 115 operations including 84 subsidiaries around the world. 2010 global sales of 55.8 trillion Korean Won (48.2 billion US Dollars), LG comprises four business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, and Air Conditioning and Energy Solution. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lgusa.com.

