You’ve got great clients, we’ve got the most powerful video platform available. Become a partner and we’ll support you with everything you need to win new business.

PARTNER WITH BRIGHTCOVE

PITCH WITH CONFIDENCE
All the support you need to pitch and close new business.
DRIVE BETTER BUSINESS RESULTS WITH VIDEO
Help your clients sell more, way more through highly engaging experiences that convert and retain audiences.
BUILD YOUR VIDEO EXPERTISE
Stand out from the competition by delivering exceptional video experiences.

GET REWARDED FOR RECOMMENDING THE BEST

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT and CLIENT SERVICE TEAMS
Deliver winning client pitches and innovative concepts in video.
TECHNOLOGY TEAMS
Use a single video platform across all your clients and drive operational efficiency within your agency.
EXPERIENCE DESIGN and CREATIVE TEAMS
Deliver world-class video experiences with Brightcove’s uncompromising quality and performance.

Partner Benefits

READY-MADE PITCH MATERIALS
Master every pitch with innovative video concepts and the slides to go with them.
DEDICATED SUPPORT
Get direct access to our technology support team over email, phone, live chat and forum.
PARTNER COMMISSION
Earn generous commissions or discounts for bringing new clients onboard.
RESOURCE LIBRARY
Keep your edge with access to our library of white papers, case studies, and webinars.
FREE AGENCY ACCOUNT
Give your team access to the power of Brightcove with a free account for internal use and client demos.
FLEXIBLE PRICING
Tailor your subscription to just what you need with affordable and tiered options.
TRAINING
Enjoy free ongoing training, educational opportunities, and regular product roadmap updates.
PARTNER LISTING
Showcase your agency to more than 4,500 Brightcove customers by being featured in our partner directory.

Agency Program Tiers

Our program tiers offer a series of benefits and incentives designed to empower agencies to sell more and be rewarded.

SILVER
$200 to $1500
Monthly Partner Revenue		 GOLD
$1500 to $6000
Monthly Partner Revenue		PLATINUM
Over $6000
Monthly Partner Revenue
Promote Your Agency
Outbound Email Marketing Kit
Listing on Brightcove.com/partners
White-labeled Content Marketing-
Inclusion in our Agency Newsletter-
Participation in Joint Collateral Development--
Eligible to receive leads / referrals--
Invitation to Brightcove PLAY--
BUILD YOUR VIDEO EXPERTISE
Sales Playbook
Partner Communication and Events
Work and Lunch Sessions
Webinars / Product training
Battle Cards
CLOSE AND WIN NEW BUSINESS
Free Brightcove Account
Opportunity Registration
Sales Tool Box
RFP response templates
Client Management Dashboard and Reporting
Badge Certificates
Co-selling Support
Joint Business Planning-

Start generating a new source of recurring revenue with a simple referral

The Brightcove Agency Program has been developed to assist and to reward Agencies that refer our products to their clients.

You can easily register new leads with a few clicks on your Partner Portal and instantly we will grant your client with a FREE trial account valid for three months. During this trial period, your partner manager will work closely with you to design a custom Video Marketing strategy that will quickly generate new revenue.

At this point in time, as we will have demonstrated a positive ROI, we are confident that your client will decide to invest more in Video Marketing and sign up with a Brightcove License.

FAQS

Can I get a free Brightcove account for my agency?
Absolutely! We will provide you with a free Agency Account. We know the more you use Brightcove’s award-winning video solutions, the more you’ll want to recommend us to your clients.
What kind of commitment does the program involve?
Simply continue engaging in our training program. That’s it. As a partner, we are dedicated to helping you achieve bottom line results for your agency through video expertise.
What kind of customer support and services does Brightcove offer?
Brightcove is passionate about supporting our agency partners. We offer several levels of customer support programs over a number of communication channels: forum, email, phone, and live chat.
I have an urgent opportunity, how can I register it?
Fast-track your opportunity and register with us and we’ll reach out to help you through the process. Registering your deal helps us support you through the sales effort.