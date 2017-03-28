Video Marketing Mentors: 7 Reasons Why Video is the Most Effective Medium for Marketers

1. First Off, Even Writers Think Video is Hugely Effective!

Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at MarketingProfs and author of Everybody Writes: I think that marketers are increasingly using video a lot more strategically to really tell their story a whole lot more effectively. So I think video is huge. Live video, social video, I think has some really incredible opportunities there.

2. Because Video Overcomes Content Fatigue

Anita Brearton, Founder/CEO of CabinetM: When you think about the influx of content that we get, there's only so much I can read, quite honestly. Even in short bursts, there are times when I just want somebody to tell me a story.

3. Traditionally Ho-hum Brand Stories Come Alive Through Video

Carlos Hidalgo, CEO of VisumCx: If you think about, "Do I want to read a case study, or do I actually want to see somebody talk about their experience and make that human – and dare I say – even potentially an empathetic connection with that person?" Nothing's better than video than that. Versus, "Here's your case study. Download the PDF."

4. Video Immerses Your Prospects, Leads, and Customers

Jeff Julian, Co-Founder of Enterprise Marketer: The conversation that we’re having will go beyond text. And video is that next frontier. It’s the motion. It’s the audio. It’s the immersive part of the experience.

5. Video Case Studies Better Convey the "Problem/Resolution Model”

Andrew Davis, Founder of Monumental Shift: If you're going to do a great case study video, you're actually looking for the moments where they show you the pain that they had before they used the product. You're looking for the moments where they show you how great it felt to launch a new software platform that solved all their issues. You're not looking for the bite that says exactly this and the brand three times. Show me, don't tell me. You'll be much more successful with video.

6. And Those Problems Become Relatable Through Video

>Michael Brenner, CEO of Marketing Insider Group: Because of the humanity of it. Because we're seeing someone that we can relate to. Again, it's not a brand talking at us about how great they are. It's a real person talking about the problems they face and I can relate to that person.

7. But in the End, Videos Don’t Just Tell Stories, They Create Shared Experiences

Lee Odden, CEO of TopRank Marketing: Any time you want to create an experience and you want people to feel something it needs to be done on video. So that really makes you think that there's virtually nothing that shouldn't be done. Almost nothing doesn't have an opportunity to be done on video in some way, or there's very few communications where video can't play some role. But I think in the end, if you want to create an experience, if you want to tell a story, if you want people to feel something, video really should be a part of it.

