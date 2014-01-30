Polish Broadcaster TVN Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power On-demand News and Entertainment

We're excited to announce today that TVN, a leading commercial, free-to-air television network in Poland, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power its video on-demand (VOD) initiatives across news and entertainment programming. Video Cloud will enable TVN to seamlessly manage and distribute TVN's wide range of advertising-supported video content across desktops and mobile devices.

TVN selected Video Cloud due to its Smart Player technology, which ensures that content is accessible--in uniform, broadcast-quality--across HTML and Flash-based devices. Additionally, by taking advantage of Video Cloud's ability to fully integrate with leading advertising networks and servers, TVN is able to deliver a much richer, more interactive advertising experience.

In conjunction with its broader VOD efforts, TVN is also relying upon Video Cloud to support the relaunch of its X-link service, a business-to-business portal through which TVN syndicates short-form video content. With this offering, TVN empowers businesses to deliver exciting, high-quality content through a professional-grade video player.

To learn more about TVN and the network's reliance on Brightcove technology, review our complete press release here.