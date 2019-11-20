Maximize your ROI: How to optimize your video advertising strategy

According to eMarketer, US digital video advertising spending will increase by double-digit percentages annually between 2018 and 2021, eventually topping $22 billion. How can you capitalize on the exciting new opportunities that come with this growing industry? You need to develop a comprehensive strategy and overcome common hurdles—from maintaining viewability to minimizing latency—to deliver a high-quality, multi-platform experience.

Not sure where to get started? You’re in luck: We just released a new video advertising content hub—packed with the insights and information you need to maximize your ROI and grow your business. And we’ll be continuously updating the hub with industry trends and best practices to ensure you’re set for success. Read on for a preview of what you can expect, and download the whitepaper to learn more.

Master the terminology

Did you know that the Media Ratings Council (MRC) recently released updated guidelines on what they consider to be a “viewable ad impression”? According to the new guidelines, an ad has to be 100% in view for two seconds or more in order to be considered “viewable.”

Check out the first five videos in our advertising-focused Video Vocab series to learn more about:

The latest definition of “viewability”

The two primary ad request formats (VAST and VPAID)

How an ad server, a demand-side platform (DSP), and a supply-side platform (SSP) work together to create an ad ecosystem

The difference between client-side ad insertion (CSAI) and server-side ad insertion (SSAI)

Get started

To stake a claim in the world of video advertising, you need to develop a comprehensive strategy—and determine how you will execute on it to achieve the best results.

Our new whitepaper outlines the following steps to capitalize on your market opportunity:

Identify valuable audiences and determine which devices and platforms they’re using. Ensure your content is brand-safe and attractive to advertisers. Establish an ad operations team—and assign the right people to oversee technical implementation and manage monetization efforts. Select the right ad server to meet your needs. Determine whether direct or programmatic advertising (or a combination of both) is right for your business.

The video advertising landscape can often feel fragmented and complex, but taking the steps above will give you a great launching point—paving a streamlined path toward monetizing all of your content. Download the whitepaper for more tips and best practices.

Want more expert insights on how to maximize your video advertising potential? Check out our Optimize Your Video Advertising Strategy content hub. And be sure to stay tuned for more video advertising content over the coming months!