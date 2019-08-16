FanCode by Dream11 Brings Sports Closer to Fans

With the highest mobile data usage per smartphone in the world, India is seeing a surge in data-intensive content such as video. Affordable high-speed mobile internet connectivity and increased smartphone adoption has fueled the adoption of video and OTT TV services in India, and boosted sports entertainment viewership on digital platforms. Waiting to watch a sports broadcast on television is quickly becoming passé, as more and more sports fans are flocking to digital platforms to access this content.

Deliver the desired fan experience

Today’s sports lovers dream of having a true on-field experience, and Dream11, India’s biggest sports gaming platform (with 70 million users), is making that dream a reality. The company offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge while playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, and hockey.

In early 2019, Dream11 launched FanCode, an ad-free multi-sport aggregator platform, offering a mix of content, commerce, and community engagement. FanCode provides live match scores, research-based insights, fantasy sports statistics, expert fantasy tips, game analysis, and most recently, live videos. The app also allows users to engage with other sports fans in real time. To date, the app has generated over 10 million downloads on the Apple store and Google Play store.

The video advantage

What does it take to deliver a highly engaging user experience? Video. In the case of FanCode, this means live-streamed content and on-demand videos powered by the Brightcove video platform. Adding video into the mix is a game-changer for FanCode, enabling their user base to experience a high-quality streaming experience across all devices. The multi-sports aggregator platform has forged partnerships with some of the world’s biggest sporting leagues, such as the International Champions Cup and European Cricket League, to stream exclusive digital content in India.

In today’s fast-moving sports landscape, not all content owners need to possess a deep level of technical expertise to run a successful OTT business. These providers can focus on their content, fan engagement, and business models—while leaving the underlying video streaming technology to the experts. Enabling customers like FanCode to provide millions of sports fans with their own virtual teams at their fingertips? Now that’s an achievement that the Brightcove team is proud to stand by.

