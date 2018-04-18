New Product Highlights: SDK Enhancements, Player Updates, New Beta for Brightcove Social
Features & Updates 4/18/2018
We’re back from another great NAB and ready to share the latest updates from our product team! As always, the goal of these videos is to ensure our customers are aware of all the great new features and innovation coming out of our organization contributing to our mission of helping you deliver amazing and profitable video experiences.
Here’s an overview of each of the updates highlighted in the video with links to more information and documentation to help you get started.
- SDK enhancements: tvOS and Android
- Player: 360 in Safari mobile web; Chrome autoplay
- Improved Video Cloud search functionality
- Facebook’s Rights Manager API integration: beta
- OTT Flow: DRM for Chromecast’s new receiver app
- Context Aware Encoding: “fast publish” option