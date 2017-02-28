HubSpot and Brightcove Announce New Integration

With video traffic projected to be 82% of consumer internet traffic by 2020, smart marketers know that they need to prioritize video marketing and analytics now more than ever. Analyzing video viewing data allows you to more effectively target, prioritize, and track your best prospects.

That’s why we’re excited to announce today that we have partnered with HubSpot to provide a seamless integration that brings Brightcove’s video analytics directly into HubSpot’s platform.

We built a powerful product, Brightcove Audience, specifically for integration use cases like this one. The integration works by automatically attaching detailed viewership data to contacts directly within HubSpot, allowing for enhanced lead scoring and automated responses based on video viewership data. Unique to this Brightcove-Hubspot integration, you now can also capture leads with in-video forms, completely customizable to your brand’s look and feel. And video, unlike most other media, allows you to know exactly how much of your message your viewers have consumed. For example, HubSpot customers using the integration can score leads of those who watch 75% of a video higher than those who watch 25% and then send a specific follow-up email to each set of prospects based on the video that was watched.

With just a few clicks, you can connect Audience to HubSpot and automatically attach detailed viewership data to the contacts in your database. With Brightcove Audience you can start using video to:

Generate more leads

Segment databases and personalize emails/correspondence

Automate relevant content and accelerate lead velocity

Enable sales with more insightful brand interactions

Analyze ROI and optimize campaign performance

Video marketing success is no longer measured by the number of views. It’s about what we as marketers do with those video views to inspire our subsequent campaigns and connect with our audiences on a deeper level. We can’t wait to see the innovative ways that marketers use the data provided by this integration to drive success and ROI.

For more details: HubSpot/Brightcove Integration

Eager to get started? We'll guide you through connecting HubSpot and Brightcove.