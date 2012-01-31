Great Chrome extensions for App Cloud developers
Actualités Brightcove 1/31/2012
Check out these Chrome extensions for your next App Cloud project:
QR-Code Tag Extension
Generate a QR code for any URL, including your manifest file (manifest.json). Perfect for quickly loading your template into the Workshop app.
JSON formatter
Format any JSON page with syntax highlighting, collapsible trees, and clickable URLs..
Reload All Tabs
Reload all open tabs with a single click. A big timesaver if you've got each of your views running in a separate tab.
p.s. Get more tips and tricks (and share your own) by joining the Brightcove App Cloud discussion group on Google.