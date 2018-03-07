Brightcove Powers 2018 FIFA World Cup Video Onboard Qantas

Wi-Fi is all around us but when up in the sky, it's still a luxury for most passengers. In Australia, Qantas has led the charge by being the first in market to launch inflight Wi-Fi domestically last April. A year later, it’s now available on half of its 737 fleet and two domestic A330s, providing a major benefit for Australians travelling domestically who are looking to stay connected while above the clouds.

This month, Brightcove is working with Qantas to offer highlight videos from the 2018 FIFA World Cup to passengers on select domestic flights with Wi-Fi. The content is available through Qantas’ Wi-Fi Portal and includes 25 minutes of daily highlights showcasing the best bits from the World Cup tournament in Russia.

Serving ads alongside its 2018 FIFA World Cup content plays an important role. And to ensure a seamless, tv-like viewing experience Qantas implemented Brightcove’s Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) technology. With SSAI ads are stitched into the video content to eliminate buffering typically associated with video ads, which means the viewing experience isn’t compromised.

Brightcove’s video platform is providing the airline with data insights, content management and the market-leading HTML5 video player. All of these elements come together and allow Qantas to share clear video at incredible speeds and manage its highlight videos.

This is Qantas’ first use of Brightcove’s SSAI for inflight content, and a region first for Brightcove in powering this kind of service. It’s an exciting opportunity to discover more ways SSAI can help improve viewing experiences and open up monetisation opportunities.