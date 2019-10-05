Brightcove PLAY: Breakout sessions we’re psyched about

Brightcove PLAY is just around the corner, and we’re literally counting down the days until next Tuesday. The agenda is packed with breakthrough workshops, networking opportunities, and keynotes...and the breakout sessions alone are worth signing up for! Here are the five breakout sessions we’re most pumped about, covering B2B marketing, OTT platform growth, video accessibility, and live streaming.

From Free Trial to Loyal Fan: The Life Cycle of a Subscriber

OTT providers have to provide free trials to get users on board...but how do they convert those users to a paid subscription? A star-studded panel of OTT service providers, analytics mavens, and more are sharing the time-tested strategies that have been proven to work.

Making Video Accessible to Everyone

Sweden’s always ahead of the curve, and the city of Malmo is no exception. Hear how their best-in-class communication strategy connects and informs citizens, including differently-abled viewers, ahead of the European Union’s 2020 accessibility directive. This is panel to attend if you want to see the new wave of public communication in action.

Connecting Across Channels and Devices

In this session, the audience will take a trip around the globe. We’ll hear how Hope Channel International, a non-profit television network with more than 50 international affiliates, has built a suite of modern, user-centered apps across devices. Plus, Republic TV shares how they revolutionized Indian TV coverage during general elections there. This session will be jam-packed with practical advice on growing an OTT platform.

Driving Attendance and Engagement with Live Stream

Live streaming is quickly taking over our screens, but how do media and marketers get the most from their streams? Hear from the brilliant minds at Deloitte, Fox Corp, Seven West Media, and Kaplan—they’ll spill their secrets for live streaming at scale and maximizing the impact of your live stream assets.

Getting the Most Out of Your Video Budget

B2B marketers often have a limited video budget to work with. In this session, the pros at Demandbase and TechSmith share their strategies for taking a single video production and leveraging it across as many campaigns as possible.

The PLAY keynotes will be live streamed, but the only way to access these breakout sessions is to be there in person. And it’s not too late to get tickets! Click here to get started.