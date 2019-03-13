Better video campaigns in 5 steps

The right video marketing strategy can build pipeline, increase your marketing ROI, and make you look like a Demand Gen genius. It might seem intimidating if you’re starting from scratch, but there are five steps that will give you a solid foundation. I’ve included a preview of each step below. I went into detail in a recent webinar; check it out and you'll have a strong foundation in video marketing strategy.

1. Define your goal

Like any other asset in your content library, videos can serve different goals, and the goal of each video will determine its format, length, call to action, and more. You should have a clear idea of your goal in mind before you even fill out a project brief. Watch the webinar to see this concept in action, with videos that serve each stage of the customer journey.

2. Align the video to your goals (and budget)

When you have a specific goal in mind, you can begin brainstorming concepts that serve the goal. It helps to have a framework in mind, so we keep a list of the most popular video types and which goals they serve most effectively.

When you have a concept in mind, you can continue with pre-production work like scripting, then production itself, and eventually post-production.

3. Create video experiences

Once you’ve wrapped production on a video, you may feel a sense of accomplishment—but the work is just beginning! Now it’s time to create a public-facing home for it that continues to serve your goal. Does the user experience of your video portal lend itself to conversion, if that’s your goal? Is your video interactive or personalized?

4. Maximize your distribution

The channels where you publish your video matter. Will your video live on YouTube, social media, your website, or in an email that drives to a landing page? Click through to the webinar to find out why I think it’s essential to use a blended distribution strategy.

5. Video is measurable. Measure it.

Your video is out there in the world, being watched by the public—congrats! But it turns out, your job still isn’t over. It’s time to measure the impact of your video—and we’re not talking about view count. Think conversions, pipeline development, and revenue attribution. Yes, it is every bit as possible to measure and optimize the impact of your video marketing as it is your nurture campaigns, SEM, and everything else. Check out the webinar to see our preferred video KPIs and the difference it can make when you start tracking them.

A robust video marketing strategy can have a real impact on your bottom line, and it’s not rocket science. It’s actually as easy as 1, 2, 3...4, 5.