Amp up your video marketing this holiday season

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! And this holiday season, video marketing is all the rage. In fact, according to a new report from Slidely, over three-fourths of business owners and marketers are incorporating video into their 2018 holiday marketing strategy.

So, how can you ensure your ecommerce campaigns stand out amongst the holiday (music) noise? Here are some actionable steps you can take to optimize your video strategy this season.

Stay in the know

The video marketing landscape is changing rapidly, and it’s crucial that you maintain a firm grasp on the latest ecommerce trends and technology. According to our recent research on the customer shopping journey, customers have moved away from impulse purchases — and now spend a great deal of time comparing different prices and offers.

We found that consumers spend, on average, an hour and 20 minutes mulling things over and getting opinions from two other people before eventually making a purchase. As such, it’s more important than ever that you’re providing your audience with all the information and resources they need to be confident in choosing your product.

Highlight your products and services

Our recent 2018 Video Marketing Survey confirmed that video is a powerful tool for driving action amongst customers. According to the results, 45 percent of consumers find video to be the most engaging form of content — and 76 percent report they’ve purchased a product or service after viewing a video. What does that mean for your brand this holiday season? To capture your audience’s attention, you need to create engaging video content that serves to highlight the best of what you have to offer.

And if you really want to stand out from the crowd, think about how you showcase your offerings. Is there an exciting new approach that you can try out this season? Perhaps you can share footage of models sporting your new designs down the catwalk. Or maybe it’s time to launch an influencer marketing campaign. No matter your approach, remember that customers want to see video content with your products in action.

Try shoppable video

If you really want to take your holiday video content to the next level, consider adding interactivity into the mix. This can be a particularly valuable approach if you’re aiming to reach a millennial audience. In our 2018 Video Marketing Survey, we found that 30 percent of millennials want shoppable video.

And companies around the world are seeing amazing results from taking this approach. For example, Endeavour Drinks Group (EDG) drove huge holiday sales through their Global Christmas Menu. A whopping 26 percent of the unique viewers clicked on the products featured in EDG’s shoppable video campaign — and 41 percent of shoppers used the “add to cart” functionality. Overall, the campaign helped EDG increase brand and product awareness.

Are you ready to make this holiday season your most profitable yet? Make sure you have the right video marketing tools in place to take your ecommerce strategy to the next level.