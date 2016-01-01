ZEDO, Inc. is a platform offering high impact formats. Known for its technical innovations and ability to scale, it offers publishers products and services, including ad serving and high impact formats with 99% viewable impressions. ZEDO also provides solutions for advertisers such as full screen video ads and a custom premium network for advertisers, called ZINC. Founded in 1999, ZEDO is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Sydney, Seattle, and Phoenix and development centers in Russia and India. As the largest independent ad technology player, the company is distinguished by its global reach and cosmopolitan market knowledge.

ZEDO products include ad network optimization, innovative rich media formats, a full-featured ad server with built-in behavioral targeting data, mobile ad serving, an exchange-like platform for publishers to sell behavioral and DMA targeted inventory at high CPMs, a self-service platform to allow advertisers to buy directly from a publisher, outsourced ad ops, and many more. These products are integrated into one technology platform for publishers to choose from, or use seamlessly together.

Features & Benefits

Optimize to ensure the highest CPMs for every impression

Manage hundreds of publishers through one source

Get a complete view of all buyers and manage priority for each

Compare reporting to verify accuracy

Integration Overview

ZEDO has built an integration with Video Cloud to enable VAST ads to be served into publishers' content.

ZEDO charges on a CPM basis.