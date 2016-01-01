By utilizing Wipster in your workflow, you will save up to two-thirds of your production timeline that can then be invested into creating and publishing more content.

Start maximizing your investment in video and experience Wipster together with Brightcove.

Product/Service Overview

Wipster enables brands and media companies to get more video produced, at a higher quality, by providing best-in-class video review and approval solutions.

Wipster removes one of the most pervasive bottlenecks in video production — the review and approval process. Combined with the publishing and analytics power of Brightcove, organizations can rapidly publish video content, measure response, and iterate.. The end result is that you’re able to create more video with the same resources, and better achieve your business objectives.

No more hour-long review meetings, mismatched timecodes, email chains, and messy spreadsheets. Wipster makes it easy to engage key stakeholders and receive high-quality feedback. You know exactly who has viewed the video, what changes are being made, control versions and approval states. It’s your one central hub of truth for all your video creative.

Features & Benefits of Integration

- Pinpoint commenting (just point and click)

- Version stacking

- Automated to-do lists

- Rapid upload and share

- Deep integrations with Adobe CC and Slack

- Archive library of all assets

- One-click publishing to Brightcove’s video cloud

Wipster enterprise plan:

- Starts at 1TB storage

- HD Playback & Delivery

- Comment and review tools

- Per seat pricing

- Unlimited free reviewers

- Video, Image, PDF, and Audio

- Dashboard and Activity Feed

- Brightcove integration

- Customer Success Manager

- Storage add-ons

- Custom branding

- Private internal comments

- Multi-team management

- Custom Onboarding

Sign up for a free demo here!