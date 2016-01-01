VOS Digital Media Group

Partner Overview

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. http://www.vosdmg.com

Integration Overview

VOS customers can go to the Manage OVPs page to integrate their VOS account with their Brightcove account. Once the accounts are connected they can send licenced Video either a la carte or via a feed from VOS into their Brightcove account.

Key Features

Seamless integration of VOS content into Brightcove account

Access to hundreds of thousands of premium videos from VOS library

Greater revenue opportunity with VOS content

Pricing is based on CPM model of Video Views