Partner Overview

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA), (formerly Tremor Video), is the leading independent data-driven software platform built to monetize and manage premium video inventory with the greatest speed, control, and transparency, wherever and however audiences are watching. Whether connected TV, desktop, or mobile video, our live analytics capture revenue opportunities in real time.

Integration Overview

Publishers using Brightcove Video Cloud may enable Telaria through a standard IAB VAST tag, either through the Brightcove Advertising interface or through the publisher’s video ad server.

Features

Brightcove's partnership with Telaria offers premium publishers a full suite of video capabilities, providing a solution for everything from content management to inventory monetization. Brightcove customers can now easily enable Telaria’s proprietary supply side platform (SSP) to more easily access revenue from tens of thousands of brand advertisers.