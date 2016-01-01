New Spark Media Inc.

SaaS solution for scaling up content contributors with moderation workflows, video trimming, captioning, scene/object recognition for AI tagging, email notifications and automating publishing to DAMS, Brightcove, YouTube and any FTP/SFTP supported systems while enforcing company policies and security requirements.

Partner Overview

New Spark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content. New Spark’s Platform enables businesses to gather, curate, publish and amplify user-generated content at scale, securely across video platforms, digital asset management systems and any FTP/SFTP-capable applications.

Integration Overview

Enter the PUBLISHER ID, API KEY and API SECRET in the MEDIA TRANSFER setting and click SAVE.

Key Features

Self-service, one-step process for integrating with Brightcove

Customizable upload widget that enforces company policies and tagging taxonomy

Moderation workflows

Downloadable source files

Scene/object recognition via AI tagging

Video trimming

Customizable and responsive email notifications

Photo/Video contest experiences with voting, commenting and gamification

Free 14-day trial.

New Spark Media charges an annual subscription fee based on (1) the amount of content hosted and managed in the platform and (2) the number of upload/community applications being deployed.

For more information or a demo, please contact New Spark Media directly at [sales@newspark.ca](mailto: sales@newspark.ca)