Whether you’re working as a team or an individual, Microsoft SharePoint helps you organize information, content, people, and projects. Brightcove is proud to offer Brightcove Video Connect for SharePoint. This SharePoint add-on uses the SharePoint Permissions Model and Active Directory to control access to key functions and content. Access Multiple Brightcove Accounts, manage Brightcove configurations from within SharePoint lists. Enter Metadata for SharePoint and Brightcove concurrently and publish video players and playlists all from within the SharePoint user interface.

Brightcove Video Connect for SharePoint is free and open source.

Support for this connector is provided by RDA Corporation.