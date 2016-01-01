Existing Brightcove customers have already ensured that the delivery of their ‘on demand’ video content is a seamless experience for their customers and visitors.....jackshoot.tv helps them by providing a complementary professional service for Live video ingest into the same Brightcove account.

jackshoot.tv tailors the budgetary requirements of each project to its critical success factors to ensure their customers’ expectations are exceeded.

Operating as a specialist production company, jackshoot.tv offers end-to-end services to assist with the planning and execution of content production. In addition our experience and flexibility extends to interface with clients existing production infrastructure.

jackshoot.tv owns its own custom built outside broadcast facility, designed specifically to deliver live events to the Brightcove platform, with a dedicated 4Mb satellite internet connection enabling broadcasting from anywhere - venue connections are no longer a restriction!

Key Features & Benefits

Go LIVE into your existing Brightcove player template so viewer and content statistics are pre-integrated into your existing Brightcove analytics package - YOU retain control.

Flexible bespoke services allow for integration with your existing committed suppliers

Leverage broadcast quality production techniques and recording enabling multi-purposing of content

Responsive and dedicated team



