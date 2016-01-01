IRIS.TV is the first in-stream video recommendation engine designed to create personalized streams of video keeping your audience watching.

IRIS.TV’s clients include video publishers, video players, and advertising technology companies. After publishers install IRIS.TV into their video players, their viewers watch more, watch longer, and watch more often.

Powered by Adaptive StreamTM, IRIS.TV integrates with your video player and utilizes adaptive machine learning to programmatically deliver the right video content to the right viewer continuously and in real time.

Viewers enjoy an uninterrupted and immersive experience where they easily discover the content they love.

IRIS.TV has proven to engage audiences and increase viewership on publishers’ sites and apps. Publishers increase their video ad inventory at a fraction of the cost of traditional CPC and other audience acquisition and paid media strategies resulting in increased revenue from each viewer and improved ROI across all platforms and devices.

Features & Benefits

Increases video views and ad impressions

Increases time on site and reduces bounce rates

Tracks first-time user behaviors and remembers those preferences when users return to the site

Combines in-depth content metadata and user-tracking to get granular data on viewer interests

Promotes new content and back-catalogue content to viewers

Integration Overview

Please contact your Brightcove account manager to kick off the simple 3-step integration process:

1. Brightcove account team gathers basic requirements

2. IRIS.TV develops recommendation structure

3. Customer (or Brightcove account team) installs IRIS.TV's Brightcove Player plugin

For more info or a demo, please contact your Brightcove account team directly or Brightcove's sales team at go.brightcove.com/forms/contact-sales.