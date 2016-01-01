PARTNERS / ENSEMBLE Ensemble

Founded in 1995, Ensemble specializes in designing, implementing and testing rich media applications for mobile, tablet, and connected devices, digital marketing solutions that work across platforms, and enterprise solutions that integrate with existing systems while drastically improving the user experience. Ensemble has expertise in the full software development lifecycle and experience combining a wide range of tools and technologies, to provide robust solutions for organizations in the financial, government, media and entertainment, life sciences, education, and manufacturing industries. Based in Richmond (suburb of Vancouver), Canada, and London, UK, Ensemble fields experts all over the world.