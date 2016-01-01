ELEMENT productions

ELEMENT is a Boston based full-service production and post company creating video content for distribution across all media platforms. Services include: production and post-production for TV commercials, TV shows, documentaries, print, and web videos. Utilizing an award-winning staff of directors, producers, designers and editors, ELEMENT maintains a proven track record of providing highly creative and efficient video services for both large and small scale productions.

ELEMENT and Brightcove offer a turnkey content marketing solution. ELEMENT provides creative development, production, post-production, and scalable Brightcove player development and integration. By producing quality content for our clients and enabling player integration, we are able to guide our clients toward an efficient content creation and syndication strategy. We have a massive network of brand and advertising agency relationships, and have been expanding our content production and syndication services into these relationships.

