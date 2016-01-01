Automatic Sync Technologies (AST) leverages leading-edge technology and professional stenographers to power its CaptionSync service; a fast and simple web-based solution for generating captions, transcripts, SEO, and video search data for a variety of video at an industry-leading price, without the error rates found in speech recognition.

AST provides high quality transcripts, captions, and subtitles for a wide variety of media. AST was initially funded by the US Department of Education to provide a robust, fast, simple, and inexpensive solution for captioning large quantities of media. We have been providing captioning and subtitling services for almost 10 years, and our clients cover the full spectrum, including educational institutions, government agencies, and corporations. AST uses trained human stenographers to generate transcripts, avoiding the high error rates inherent in automated speech recognition systems. Our focus on quality and client service is second to none.

AST generates a wide variety of caption output file formats for use in web video, mobile devices, DVD authoring, Broadcast captioning, SEO, and video search. Our outputs are compatible with a range of systems, including many video hosting platforms and lecture capture systems. Our Brightcove integration allows you to easily select Brightcove videos for captioning and let us take care of the rest of the process -- captions will automatically appear for your video as soon as they are ready. Our service allows you to select additional caption outputs as well, allowing you to create captions for other distribution formats of your video (DVD, mobile devices, iTunes, etc).

Want to get more value from your captioning efforts? AST will show you how to leverage your caption files for SEO, video search, and localization.

Features & Benefits

Accessibility: Captioned video is accessible to a wider audience, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and those who speak English as a second language.

Improved Indexing and Searching: Use captions or transcripts as meta data to make your video text-searchable, and to make web-embedded video search engine friendly.

Viewer Flexibility: With the increasing popularity of mobile devices, viewers may be in environments where access to the audio is limited. Captioning allows them to view content whether they are in the library, at a concert or on a noisy bus.

Improved Comprehension: Captioning improves comprehension and retention of media content for all viewers.

Localization: Subtitles are an important way to localize your content for other languages; AST can show you how to reach audiences around the world.

Simple Workflow: Using the AST-Brightcove integration, adding captions to your Brightcove videos requires only a few clicks of the mouse. File transfers are completely automated.

Reference Customers

AST has almost 2000 users in education, government, and corporate fields. All of our clients produce or process video content in some manner, and many of them use the Brightcove platform. The Federal Reserve Board is an example of a joint customer who will be moving their video publishing to Brightcove in the near future.