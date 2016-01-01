Acquia is the enterprise solution for Drupal, an open source content management platform that powers millions of websites and applications, including some of the biggest and most visited sites on the Web. Co-founded by Drupal’s creator in 2007, Acquia helps customers manage the growth and scale of their online properties with confidence. Acquia’s products, cloud infrastructure, and support enable companies to realize the full power of Drupal while minimizing risk, as it’s done for enterprise customers including Twitter, Warner Music Group, Humana, Stanford University, Mercedes-Benz and New York’s MTA. Acquia was recently named the number one software company in Inc. Magazine’s 2012 survey of the 500 fastest growing private companies.

Acquia offers hosted cloud solutions and open source-based digital experiences that include the seamless integration of Brightcoves video service. Acquia Cloud and Acquia Network products offer enterprise level content platforms and toolkits, which used by major media and entertainment companies, as well as a wide variety of large-scale businesses. Drupal-based solutions, including Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service products. A comprehensive suite of tools to help you create and manage killer web sites, backed by the best Drupal support team in the world. Acquia products also include content-rich community websites built on an open platform that grows with your business.