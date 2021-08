SportsPro has expanded the OTT Summit series with the launch of the OTT Summit USA, hosted by Turner Sports.

Bringing together the brightest minds in the industry for two days of discussions and debate, unpicking the major changes the sports industry is facing from innovative tech and changing consumer behaviour, to outlining new strategies and leveraging data.

Join the conversations redefining the future sports industry at the inaugural OTT Summit USA between 19 – 20 February in Atlanta.