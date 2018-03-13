SPORTELAsia brings together the international sports marketing and media industry with new business opportunities across Asia. Greg Armshaw from Brightcove will be speaking on “From Eyeballs to Value and ROI - Why every viewer engagement on mobile is crucial for ROI”. Greg will share his best practices on realising audience value from Brightcove’s experience of serving more TV organisations in Asia than any other video platform. To schedule a meeting, please drop us an email at asia-marketing@brightcove.com.