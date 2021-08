Overview

Brightcove will host a special OTT Forum event in Kuala Lumpur, “OTT Insights & Strategies for 2019.” This is a must-attend event for broadcasters who want to know how to diversify their TV offerings beyond linear to OTT—and how to launch and grow their OTT TV services. The agenda items will cover OTT country research, technology considerations from linear to OTT, monetisation strategies with live and VOD, and an overview of our experience and the economics of video manifesto.